Edwards requests Ascension to be added to Federal Disaster Declaration

3 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 17 2016 Mar 17, 2016 March 17, 2016 9:20 AM March 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards requested Wednesday that President Barack Obama add three additional parishes to the federal disaster declaration issued last week.

Edwards asked Obama to add Allen, Ascension and Calcasieu parishes to the list of locations to receive federal aid. Edwards said due to the recent weather, flood water has damaged more than 900 homes in those three parishes.

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes were already added to the designated FEMA disaster area.  

“As the high waters recede and officials continue assessing the flood damage statewide, I will continue to request that additional parishes be covered by the federal declaration,” said Governor Edwards. "I promise to do everything I possibly can to get much-needed resources, state and federal, to every parish and person impacted by this life-changing event.”

The federal declaration will provide individuals and businesses can recieve assistance, including debris removal and direct federal assistance.

Previously approved parishes:

Bossier, Claiborne, Grant, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Webster, Beauregard Bienville, Caddo, Caldwell, DeSoto, LaSalle, Livingston, Madison, Natchitoches, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vernon, Washington, West Carroll, and Winn

 

