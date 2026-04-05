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Edwards hits for the cycle as LSU clinches series win over Missouri

2 days 4 hours 23 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2026 Apr 3, 2026 April 03, 2026 6:27 PM April 03, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Credit: @LSUSoftball

COLUMBIA, Mo. - LSU softball clinched a series win over Missouri after a very productive day at the plate. The visiting Tigers won game two 16-4. 

Junior Kylee Edwards became the first player in LSU history to hit for the cycle. Edwards had a home run in the third inning, a single in the fifth inning, a double in the sixth inning and a triple in the seventh inning.

As a team, LSU scored seven runs off four homers in this game.

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LSU wins the series and will play for the clean sweep on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

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