Edwards hits for the cycle as LSU clinches series win over Missouri

Credit: @LSUSoftball

COLUMBIA, Mo. - LSU softball clinched a series win over Missouri after a very productive day at the plate. The visiting Tigers won game two 16-4.

Junior Kylee Edwards became the first player in LSU history to hit for the cycle. Edwards had a home run in the third inning, a single in the fifth inning, a double in the sixth inning and a triple in the seventh inning.

As a team, LSU scored seven runs off four homers in this game.

LSU wins the series and will play for the clean sweep on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.