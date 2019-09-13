85°
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies

24 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 10:13 AM September 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Variety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70. Money died Friday.

The husky-voiced, blue-collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight."

In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

