EBRSO says no evidence of anyone hurt or anyone barricaded at Zachary apartment
ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT team investigated an alleged barricaded subject at a Zachary apartment complex Thursday but found no evidence of any injuries or anyone barricaded in an apartment.
The incident took place at the Audubon Park Apartment Homes. An EBRSO spokesperson said investigators are continuing to check each apartment, but have found no evidence of anyone injured or anyone barricaded in any apartment so far.
Deputies are still doing their due diligence to make sure everyone at the apartments is safe.
