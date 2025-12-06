Crime at Baton Rouge apartment complex causing concerns

BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge police database, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 58 crime incidents, ranging from battery and assault to burglary, at the Cadence at Southern University apartments since January of this year.

In October, 17-year-old Micah Booker was shot and killed at the Cadence apartments.

Most recently, Baton Rouge police said 21-year-old Donovan Pugh was shot and killed in a possible home invasion in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway on Wednesday.

Pugh was a sophomore at Southern University studying criminal justice. His mother took to social media about her loss, stating that Pugh was living at the Cadence when he was killed.

Situations like these left some parents questioning the safety of the complex.

"My child has not slept in that apartment since Tuesday night," one parent said.

A parent, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke with WBRZ about her daughter's experience living at the cadence. She said her daughter started at Southern University in August, and this semester is her first living at the Cadence.

"I have one child, and it's alarming because my child wants to go to school. She likes the independence, but at the same time, my concern is her safety. Is she actually safe there?" she said.

She said her daughter wanted to live in a campus dorm, but applied to live at the Cadence due to limited housing at the university.

"I would hope that this is a wake-up for the apartment complex because I'm the type of parent, it doesn't matter to me if I need to break this lease or not, my child's safety is my top priority," she said.

WBRZ reached out to the Cadence apartments for an interview to discuss the crime in the complex; however, they did not respond to our request.