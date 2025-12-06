LPSO: Internal affairs investigation held after woman alleged officers conducted search without warning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Following a man being arrested for violating protective orders, social media comments lead to an internal affairs investigation for the involved deputies, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying they responded to a domestic disturbance in Walker where a man, Austin Yoches, fled the scene. Yoches had two protective orders where the woman involved in the disturbance was a protected party.

LPSO said they received multiple tips Yoches was at a location off Burgess Road in Denham Springs. Deputies, with proper search warrants, knocked on doors around the area without entering or searching any residence on multiple occasions, Ard said. Yoches was arrested Thursday.

Ard said as a result of the incident, "distorted stories" emerged from social media alleging misconduct by the deputies, and an internal affairs investigation was launched. Allegations included the deputies entering property without prior notice, breaking glass and acting unprofessionally.

WBRZ confirmed the allegations came from a social media post in "Livingston Rants and Raves" on Facebook, where a woman said on Wednesday night that officers conducted searches at multiple homes and rental properties without consent or notification.

She also shared images of broken glass, claimed to be caused by deputies, and multiple LPSO vehicles in front of her property.

Ard confirmed a deputy was reprimanded for acting unprofessionally, but said they had a valid reason to be at the addresses, did not enter properties and did not break any glass.