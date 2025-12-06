Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge animal shelter asks for emergency foster parents due to overcrowding
BATON ROUGE - An animal shelter in Baton Rouge is asking the public for help as it urgently searches for emergency foster parents and adopters for at least 40 dogs.
The Companion Animal Alliance released a message on Friday asking the public to help foster animals as the shelter is over capacity.
Companion Animal Alliance serves as the only open-intake shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish, meaning it must accept every stray it encounters in the parish. This, however, means it cannot turn away animals due to space and overcrowding.
The shelter said it will provide any supplies foster parents may need while inventory lasts and asks parents to commit to at least one week of care.
Companion Animal Alliance is also offering $10 adoption fees for dogs on Saturday, Dec. 6, to help with the adoption process.
For those interested in fostering or adopting an animal, contact Companion Animal Alliance at foster@caabr.org or adopt@caabr.org.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ College Football: Conference Championship Weekend!
-
Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis
-
'It is a lot of money': Cedarcrest Baptist's Breakfast with Santa signs...
-
Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107
-
Baton Rouge woman arrested for allegedly abandoning two young children at a...
Sports Video
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent