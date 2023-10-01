EBRSO requests assistance in locating missing man with Alzheimer's

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer's.

74-year-old Joseph Kinchen went missing after leaving a business in the 9300 block of Cortana Place on Saturday, Sept. 30, shortly after 10 p.m.

He was last seen walking from the business toward Tom Drive.

Kinchen was wearing an orange shirt and black pants with white stripes on the legs. He is approximately 5 foot 11 and weighs around 180 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Kinchen suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.