EBRSO: One injured in shooting on Grayson Avenue near Glen Oaks Park Elementary

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot during an argument on Grayson Avenue near Glen Oaks Park Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

EBRSO said a man was in an argument with his mother's boyfriend around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. "At some point during the altercation one man shot the other," EBRSO told WBRZ.

The sheriff's office said the person who was shot is expected to recover.

Further details were not immediately available.