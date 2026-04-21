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EBRSO: Meth dealer arrested for selling drugs across parish lines
BATON ROUGE — Deputies arrested an alleged meth dealer who they say sold drugs across multiple parishes on Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was alerted by Iberville Parish deputies earlier this month about Marvin Batiste, a suspected meth trafficker in Baton Rouge.
EBRSO says it discovered locations in the capital city and in Ascension Parish where Batiste had been selling drugs. In a search of those places, deputies found large quantities of meth, fentanyl, Percocets, Xanax, marijuana and opioids. They also found digital scales and packaging materials, as well as $16,385 in cash.
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Batiste was arrested on a dozen counts of drug-related charges.
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