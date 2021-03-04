EBRSO: Man with dementia missing for the 2nd time

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man with dementia.

Paul Pearson, 52, was last seen in the area of his residence on Bluebonnet Blvd. between I-10 and Perkins Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. on March 4th. He was wearing a short sleeved, black t-shirt with "Gateway" written on the front, grey jogging pants and black shoes.

In December of 2020, Pearson went missing when he moved to Baton Rouge with his family and was found safe on the same day by police.

Pearson may seem confused or lost, EBRSO says. Please contact (225)389-5000 or (225)389-5061 with any information.