EBRSO: Man arrested for distributing fentanyl, murder charges being considered after overdose

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly dealt fentanyl that deputies say possibly contributed to an overdose.

EBRSO said Losand Mansion was selling green fentanyl around the Baton Rouge area; agents were also contacted by homicide detectives regarding a fatal fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2025, which is around the same time they began investigating Mansion.

Officials believe Mansion was the distributor who supplied the lethal dose. Officials conducted a no knock warrant on three addresses, with two in Baton Rouge and one in Gonzales. Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and fentanyl were seized from the addresses.

Mansion was booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule one and schedule two drugs, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances and operation of a clandestine fentanyl lab, among other charges. Pending the outcome of a toxicology report, Mansion could receive charges for second-degree murder.

Mansion had prior convictions of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, attempted armed robbery with the use of a firearm and bank fraud.