Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Man arrested for armed robbery following November shooting investigation on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of armed robbery was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a shooting on Hooper Road on Nov. 19.
According to arrest records, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were investigating a shooting where an apartment was struck by gunfire on Hooper Road when they received a tip that there had been an armed robbery two hours before the shooting.
Deputies said that a man arrived at the apartment to sell vape pens to 19-year-old Mysean Jones and three other people.
After the transaction, the alleged seller, 18-year-old Laytun Koubi-Fontenot, was contacted by one of the individuals to buy more vape pens. Upon his arrival, Koubi-Fontenot was led to an area where three people armed with handguns allegedly robbed him of $200.
Records say a woman later told deputies that she knew Jones intended to rob Koubi-Fontenot and identified three suspects involved in the robbery, including Jones.
According to investigators, Koubi-Fontenot later messaged the suspects of the robbery, saying he would be back and they would regret robbing him.
The woman went on to identify Koubi-Fontenot as one of three shooters from the shooting that occurred later that day, following the robbery.
Trending News
On Thursday, Jones was arrested for armed robbery and use of a firearm.
In December, Koubi-Fontenot was booked for attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board discusses proposed St. George district amid plans for school...
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales residents still plagued by red dust as...
-
Eric Dane, 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' star, has died at 53
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium