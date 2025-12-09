43°
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at occupied apartment following robbery

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting up an apartment on Hooper Road after he was robbed was arrested. 

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Laytun Koubi-Fontenot went to an apartment to sell vape pens in the early morning hours of Nov. 19. 

After the transaction, Koubi-Fontenot left, but came back to sell more pens. 

Deputies said he was robbed and came back hours later to shoot up the apartment. No one was injured in the gunfire. 

Koubi-Fontenot was booked for attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons. 

