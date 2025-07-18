EBRSO: Man arrested for armed robbery during shoe sale at Merrydale Elementary School parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for armed robbery after he allegedly pulled a gun on the victim during a shoe sale in the Merrydale Elementary School parking lot.

Officials said Austin Fooshee, 29, robbed a man last Friday after they agreed to a sale of two pairs of shoes for $400 on a resale site called OfferUp. The two met up in the Merrydale Elementary School parking lot Friday morning before Fooshee pulled out a handgun and took the shoes without paying, according to the arrest affidavit.

Documents also said Fooshee was a convicted felon. Deputies arrested Fooshee for armed robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.