91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Man arrested for armed robbery during shoe sale at Merrydale Elementary School parking lot

1 hour 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 3:17 PM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for armed robbery after he allegedly pulled a gun on the victim during a shoe sale in the Merrydale Elementary School parking lot.

Officials said Austin Fooshee, 29, robbed a man last Friday after they agreed to a sale of two pairs of shoes for $400 on a resale site called OfferUp. The two met up in the Merrydale Elementary School parking lot Friday morning before Fooshee pulled out a handgun and took the shoes without paying, according to the arrest affidavit.

Trending News

Documents also said Fooshee was a convicted felon. Deputies arrested Fooshee for armed robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days