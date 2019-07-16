EBRSO: Man accused of sexually assaulting runaway teen

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and then threatening her family.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Norman Battley was arrested Wednesday after the victim described her encounters with him to deputies.

The victim told authorities that she first met Battley at a barbecue on July 15. Battley then took the victim to a friends home where he asked her to have sex with a 17-year-old on camera. After the victim said no, the sheriff's office says Battley had sex with the victim and told her that he had been imprisoned 10 years for killing someone.

Battley later took the victim to his home, where he pulled a gun on her and told her to sit on his bed. He then confronted the victim about sleeping with another person. He then warned that he would shoot any police officer that showed up at his home because of her.

He then asked the teen if she wanted to have sex, to which she said no. Battley then alleged removed the victim's clothes anyway and had sex with her multiple times that night.

The sheriff's office says the victim's parents also received threats from an unknown number within a week of her first encounter with Battley.

The victim, a runaway juvenile, later came forward and described Battley to deputies. The identified Battley in a photographic lineup and he was arrested on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and indecent behavior with juveniles.