EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

44 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2025 Feb 2, 2025 February 02, 2025 9:12 AM February 02, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard


PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning. 

Deputies said the shooting happened near Young Avenue and Gremillion Road in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

Investigators said one person was injured and taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured. 

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and being led by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. 

