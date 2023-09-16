EBRSO Deputy arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

BATON ROUGE - An EBRSO deputy was arrested Friday evening for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Joseph Pizzalato, 44, was with the Sheriff's Office for around six years before being fired and then arrested Friday, after being accused of exchanging inappropriate text messages with a 15-year-old.

Authorities say they received complaints that Pizzalato engaged in inappropriate conversations with a minor.

In an interview with deputies, the victim stated that Pizzalato initiated contact with her via text messages several weeks ago. She claimed that on Friday, September 15th at approximately midnight, Pizzalato began talking about sexual things with the minor.

After looking through the victim's phone, authorities found sexually suggestive messages sent from Pizzalato's cell phone number, along with a message from Pizzalato ordering the 15-year-old to delete their texts.

Pizzalato also requested explicit pictures from the girl.

During an interview with deputies, Pizzalato voluntarily handed over his cell phone number, which matched the number provided by the victim.

Pizzalato was promptly arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This is an ongoing investigation.