EBR voters will decide if new 'city-parish manager' position will be created come Nov. 5

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge residents have a chance to re-shape parts of the city-parish government on election day Nov. 5. The Plan of Government amendments includes the creation of city-parish manager position. This position will work under and report directly to the mayor-president.

"This position plays the role of overseeing departments, handling policy and the political side of the mayor-president's office. It's a very widespread position," Metro-Councilmember of District 3 Rowdy Gaudet said.

East Baton Rouge is one of the few cities in the state that does not have a city manager position and Gaudet says it's much needed.

"Residents have said they support and want to see that change in our plan of government," he said.

Gaudet says this will not affect the role of the mayor-president and nothing in the proposed amendments changes the East Baton Rouge's form of government.

Certain education requirements and experience in running government departments are needed in order to qualify. The mayor-president will choose the new hire, but the final approval goes to the Metro-Council.

"I thought it was important that the council played a role in making sure that those requirements are truly met for this important petition," he said.

Gaudet also says with the presidential race being in the forefront of the elections, local policies on the ballots may not get as much attention. He hopes people will be in favor of them in November.

"We're going to do everything we can between now and November 5 to educate voters about it and talk to residents of East Baton Rouge Parish about all of these proposed amendments,".