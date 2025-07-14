83°
EBR student-athletes can get free physicals before school starts

Monday, July 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Student-athletes can get a free physical exam before the school year starts as part of a partnership between East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative.

Students can get their free physical from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 15, 17 and 22 at the Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, 7050 Plank Road. 

Physical exams are mandatory for student-athletes at EBR Schools.

"We want every athlete to start the season strong — with a clean bill of health," district athletic coordinator Christina Anderson said in a news release. "This is about keeping our student-athletes healthy and ready to compete."

EBR says anyone who needs more information can contact Anderson at clanderson@ebrschools.org or call the Office of Athletics 225-929-8759.

