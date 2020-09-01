EBR schools returning pre-k, elementary students to classrooms later this month

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced it will begin returning some of its students to classrooms later this month, its first time doing so since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

The school system announced Tuesday that students ranging from pre-k to fifth grade will be able to take advantage of a hybrid learning model starting Sept. 14.

Those who wish to stay entirely virtual will be able to do so through an online opt-in form. That form must be filled out by Sept. 8.

An update on classes for middle and high school students is planned for Sep. 28.

Full details for the hybrid learning model in September can be found below.

- Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday. This group will learn virtually Wednesday - Friday.

- Students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend in person on Thursday and Friday. This group will learn virtually Monday - Wednesday.

- Students PreK-5th grade in low-incidence, self-contained classes will attend in person four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

- Children of EBRPSS employees in grades PreK - 5 may attend the student’s school of record four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

- School buildings will undergo deep cleaning every Wednesday. All students will learn virtually on Wednesday.

East Baton Rouge is one of the last systems in the are to bring back in-person classes. School officials had delayed the start of the school year and announced the decision to stay all-virtual until after Labor Day amid rising coronavirus numbers earlier in the summer.