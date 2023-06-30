EBR Schools administrator tapped for top job in Akron, Ohio

BATON ROUGE - The chief academic officer for East Baton Rouge Schools has been selected to lead the public school system serving Akron, Ohio.

In a 6-1 vote Wednesday night, the Akron Public Schools board chose C. Michael Robinson Jr. over two other finalists. A follow-up vote resulted in a unanimous selection, with the sole dissenter supporting Robinson.

The board will put together a contract offer in hopes of finalizing the hire.

Robinson has held his current position since February 2021, with previous roles as a teacher in Texas, then as an assistant principal and principal at several schools. He has worked as an education consultant and served as the Superintendent of Schools in Pine Bluff School District, Arkansas.

He holds a doctorate in education from Argosy University and completed his superintendent certification at the University of Texas at Permian Basin.

“I am extremely pleased and humbly honored to be joining the Akron Public Schools family," Robinson said following the vote. "Together, with the students, staff, parents, and community, we will take APS to new heights, and I’m very excited to be a part of this journey.”

Earlier this month, East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse finished second in the selection process for a superintendent of Broward County Schools in South Florida.