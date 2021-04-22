55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR School Board votes to consolidate two middle schools

4 hours 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, April 22 2021 Apr 22, 2021 April 22, 2021 7:00 PM April 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sydney Kern

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge School Board is making some big changes. Along with deciding a new 2021-2022 calendar, two middle schools will be consolidated into one.

The EBR superintendent is looking to move 300 students at Brookstown Middle School to Capitol Middle School. The two schools are just two miles apart, and the consolidation would put the Capitol campus at 85 to 90 percent capacity.

Not all parents are excited.

“I really don’t like it because I just enrolled my great granddaughter from Capitol to Brookstown,” Gloria Davis said.

Davis likes the smaller classroom sizes at Brookstown Middle.

“There are less people, and it’s a magnet school. There was too much activity going on at Capitol,” Davis said. “So we’ll see what other alternatives we have, because I really don’t like that idea.”

The location adjustment would allow EBR Readiness Alternative School to move into Brookstown, giving it a permanent location. The high school students are currently in an elementary school that desperately needs renovation.

Trending News

The school board voted 5-3 to consolidate the two schools into one at Thursday night's meeting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days