EBR public schools release meal plan for Monday
BATON ROUGE - Although East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will be closed Monday, parents can swing by one of 10 schools in the morning to pick up breakfast and lunch for their child.
EBRPSS says parents can drive to one of the following schools from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to pick up the meals. One breakfast and one lunch per child will be provided.
North Region - Claiborne Elementary and SPEMA
Broadmoor/Sherwood - Broadmoor Elementary and Park Forest Middle
Mid City - Capitol Middle and BRMHS
Old South - McKinley Middle and Liberty High School
Southeast - Woodlawn Elementary and Jefferson Terrace Elementary
