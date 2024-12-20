67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Parish trash, recycling pickup won't run Christmas Day; services resume next scheduled pickup day

1 hour 52 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 12:40 PM December 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — City-parish offices will be closed on Christmas Day, meaning that there will be no curbside garbage, recycling or out-of-cart services on Wednesday, officials said.

Garbage collection will resume on residents’ next regularly scheduled collection day, while out-of-cart services for residents with Wednesday collection will be serviced on Dec. 30.

The North Landfill and Starwood Court Collection Facility will also be closed on Christmas Day. The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7933 Tom Drive, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will continue to accept recyclables during the holidays.

Trending News

BREC will accept Christmas trees at various locations for recycling. Click here for locations. Christmas trees will also be collected at the curb on the residents' regularly scheduled out-of-cart collection day, officials added.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days