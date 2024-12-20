EBR Parish trash, recycling pickup won't run Christmas Day; services resume next scheduled pickup day

BATON ROUGE — City-parish offices will be closed on Christmas Day, meaning that there will be no curbside garbage, recycling or out-of-cart services on Wednesday, officials said.

Garbage collection will resume on residents’ next regularly scheduled collection day, while out-of-cart services for residents with Wednesday collection will be serviced on Dec. 30.

The North Landfill and Starwood Court Collection Facility will also be closed on Christmas Day. The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7933 Tom Drive, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will continue to accept recyclables during the holidays.

BREC will accept Christmas trees at various locations for recycling. Click here for locations. Christmas trees will also be collected at the curb on the residents' regularly scheduled out-of-cart collection day, officials added.