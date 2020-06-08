80°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish School System holding public meeting to discuss next superintendent
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is holding a public town hall meeting to discuss the next superintendent.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3000 N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Those interested may attend the meeting in-person or virtually.
The two remaining candidates, Nakia Towns and Leslie Brown, will be at the meeting to answer questions from the public. Questions must be submitted online or in-person before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State looking for 'more cooperation' when it comes to contact tracing
-
$5 million project aims to fix worst roads in Livingston Parish
-
LSU issues statement on viral videos featuring students using racial slurs
-
Documents say high-paid school administrator rarely at work; he disputes claims
-
Baton Rouge Police to hold Tuesday news conference to discuss ongoing dept....
Sports Video
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight