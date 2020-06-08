80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Parish School System holding public meeting to discuss next superintendent

2 hours 27 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 8:25 PM June 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is holding a public town hall meeting to discuss the next superintendent.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3000 N Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Those interested may attend the meeting in-person or virtually.

The two remaining candidates, Nakia Towns and Leslie Brown, will be at the meeting to answer questions from the public. Questions must be submitted online or in-person before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days