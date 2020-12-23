EBR Parish School Board member Connie Bernard pleads guilty to 2018 charge

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for her profanity-laced tirade at a teen party in her neighborhood in 2018.

A viral video showed Bernard putting her hands on the neck of a young man at a house on High Lake Drive, down the street from her home. She has said she went to the home after hearing loud noises.

Bernard, 59, was arrested for simple battery and entering and remaining after being forbidden, due to the confrontation in August 2018.

After pleading not guilty last year on Dec. 10, 2020, Bernard with her attorney, John McLindon pleaded guilty to the entering and remaining charge. Prosecutors dismissed the battery charge.

"East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Wednesday the dismissal was at the request of the victim after many discussions with him and his parents," said the Advocate.

Bernard was put on unsupervised probation for three months, fined $300, and ordered to perform 20 hours of court-approved community service work.

"Connie regrets going into the neighbor's house, even though it was a teenage party with no adults present," McLindon said Wednesday. "She realizes now she should have called the police and not try to handle it herself. She has apologized."

Bernard has to write a letter of apology to the victim's family and pay $235 in court fees.

Bernard's case will be reviewed on Jan. 26.