EBR Mayor to address coronavirus concerns at 11:30 a.m., Monday

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to address residents Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. with an update on the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor will be speaking from the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Harding Boulevard.

She and East Baton Rouge Healthcare Providers will address the parish-wide response to the virus.