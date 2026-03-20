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EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards holds community Q & A at KOK Wings & Things

3 hours 22 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 10:50 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After making a surprise appearance last month for 225 Day, Mayor-President Sid Edwards was back at KOK Wings & Things to talk about community concerns.

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Edwards was joined by Metro Council members Carolyn Coleman and Twahna P. Harris.

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