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EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards holds community Q & A at KOK Wings & Things
BATON ROUGE - After making a surprise appearance last month for 225 Day, Mayor-President Sid Edwards was back at KOK Wings & Things to talk about community concerns.
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Edwards was joined by Metro Council members Carolyn Coleman and Twahna P. Harris.
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