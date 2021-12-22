EBR Mayor establishes Equal Pay Commission to tackle local gender pay gap

BATON ROUGE - The gender pay gap is an ongoing problem in the United States; according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, in 2020, women’s annual earnings were 82.3% of men’s, and the gap was even wider for many women of color.

In Baton Rouge, local officials have resolved to tackle the issue with the establishment of the City-Parish Equal Pay Commission.

According to a Tuesday news release from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Equal Pay Commission's aim is to promote pay equity among Baton Rouge employers.

The commission seeks to close the pay gap for women and minorities so as to strengthen families, reduce poverty, and reduce reliance on public assistance. These goals, officials hope, will benefit the local economy.

The commission will begin meeting in 2022 and take on the following responsibilities:

-Assistance: Working with businesses and educational institutions to develop, identify, and maintain best practices for encouraging pay equity for all employees.

-Implementation: Encouraging employers to implement equal pay strategies and practices in their places of business.

-Education: Educating businesses in the City-Parish about the importance of equal pay and pay equity issues.

-Research: Studying and reporting equal pay trends, including trends from comparable cities, to identify and implement best practices in City-Parish.

-Employer Recognition: Identifying and recognizing employers who implement and pursue equal pay practices.

-Equal Pay Model: Working to establish the City of Baton Rouge as a Model City with regard to pay equity.

-Comprehensive Strategy: Develop and submit a comprehensive strategy to the Mayor-President on best practices regarding equal pay for employers.

-Employer Outreach: Establish and develop partnerships with public and private entities to raise equal pay awareness.

The commission reflects the determination of Baton Rouge officials to join community leaders across the country in efforts to eliminate the gender pay gap.

Click here to view the U.S. Department of Labor's interactive visualization tool to see how women’s earnings compare with their male counterpart's earnings in over 350 occupations.