EBR Mayor, BR Area Chamber reveal results of eBay Retail Revival Program

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Nov. 20) morning, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome provided locals with an update on the results of the city's partnership with eBay for its Retail Revival Program.

The alliance began in an attempt to help local retailers find their place and thrive in the global market while deepening neighborhood connections and contributing to the economic vibrancy of their community.

Mayor Broome, joined by member of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and leaders with 'BBQ Guys' detailed in what ways the partnership benefited the community during a 9 a.m. meeting at the BBQ Guys Distribution Facility.

According to their announcement, since the program’s launch in September of 2019, Retail Revival has worked with 65 businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish to connect their businesses to the global marketplace.

Participating businesses have since sold over 20,000 items to more than 9,500 consumers in all 50 states and in 77 countries across the globe, with a gross merchandise value of $1.5 million.

“Our locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community’s culture and economy. Our work with eBay’s Retail Revival program has allowed 65 of our businesses to reach new customers, increase sales, and expand their business,” said Mayor Broome.

“Supporting our local businesses is a crucial for our local economy, which is why my administration has worked with companies like eBay, as well as creating opportunities such as the Baton Rouge Procurement Opportunity Partnership, Resilient Restart EBR, and our Keep BR Serving program. I’m looking forward to continuing our work to support continued growth in the future as we implement more initiatives to support our businesses.”

Of the 65 businesses accepted, 29% were women-owned, 26% were black-owned, 13% were veteran-owned; the businesses span 10 product categories ranging from Fashion to Home & Garden.

“One year ago, we welcomed 65 Baton Rouge small businesses into our Retail Revival program. Since then, they’ve continually inspired us with their innovation and tenacity – qualities that undoubtedly served them well in navigating the many natural and societal challenges of the past year. From enterprising start-ups to well-established businesses, these sellers spanned a diverse group of retailers that have now brought the spirit of Baton Rouge to customers around the world,” said eBay’s Vice President -Seller Operations and Engagement Marni Levine.

“We’ve been honored to partner with the City of Baton Rouge, and we’re excited to see the continued success of its extraordinary small business community.”

Baton Rouge was chosen by eBay due to its commitment to small businesses and entrepreneurs, rich history, and the potential of its retail community, and is one of five participating cities in the United States.



