EBR Housing Authority donates COVID-care packages to families in need

The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) is spearheading an initiative to provide local families in housing communities with care packages that include 'no touch' infrared thermometers, disposable masks, reusable cloth masks, hand sanitizer, hand-pumped soap, and more. This is all as part of COVID response measures.

J. Wesley Daniels, EBRPHA Chief Executive Officer, issued a statement regarding the initiative, saying, "This is more than just a 'health and wellness' measure. It is a way to let our families know that we care about them by equipping them with tools to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus."

"We want the families to know that EBRPHA cares about them. We have created 'CARE Packages' with vital items, including: 'no touch' infrared thermometers, disposable masks, reusable cloth masks, hand sanitizer, hand-pumped soap, and more," he added. "Most importantly, over the coming weeks, we are making this outreach an opportunity to communicate our concern and to provide families with these important prevention items."

In addition to the preventative items, the CARE Packages include financial literacy information and physical and mental health guides.

The CARE Packages are supported by funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) via the CARES Act to "prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus." HUD has encouraged activities that support and maintain the health, safety and educational needs of families.

EBRPHA is working in concert with the Urban League, who will be present at the CARE Package distribution sites to encourage participation in the Census 2020 effort and voter registration.

"We are making every effort to assist our residents during this crisis, and we will remain diligent to the effort," he added. "EBRPHA was well-positioned to address these challenges. Last year, EBRPHA created "ACCESS".

ACCESS is the comprehensive transformation strategy that leverages quality housing opportunities to create better access, resources and outcomes for: Education, Economic Opportunities, Health & Wellness.

"This is a continuation of our targeted efforts to put of families in the best position to succeed in life. Last week, we delivered 50 beds for our "Beds for Kids" initiative to ensure that our children can sleep comfortably as night, get eight hours of sleep and be ready to learn when they get to school".

Over the next few months, EBRPHA will continue to roll out initiatives as solutions to address systemic and generational challenges.

EBRPHA serves more than 12,992 individuals in 913 units in 13 communities and over 4,400 Housing Choice Vouchers.

For more information, go to ebrpha.org.