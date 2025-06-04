90°
EBR deputies continue streak of wildlife captures after encounter with baby alligator
BATON ROUGE - After helping to catch a black bear in Broadmoor last week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing its streak of returning animals to the wild following a baby alligator sighting.
Deputies channeled their inner Steve Irwin when they successfully caught the troublemaking baby gator.
East Baton Rouge deputies safely turned the reptile over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
