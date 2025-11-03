70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBR deputies arrest suspect in fatal crash at intersection of Jones Creek Road, George O'Neal Lane

Monday, November 03 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have arrested a 20-year-old on drunk driving charges after a woman was killed in a car crash on Halloween night.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Jones Creek Road and George O'Neal Lane around 10:40 p.m. when Hector Munoz, 20, ran a red light while turning onto Jones Creek from George O'Neal. 

At the same time, the car that 20-year-old Jacqueline Carmona was a passenger in collided with the passenger side of Munoz's car. 

Carmona, who was unresponsive after the crash, had to be removed from the car by St. George firefighters. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Munoz had a blood alcohol content of .06 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on underage operating while impaired charges due to his B.A.C. being more than .02 and him being under 21. 

Munoz was released Sunday on a $1,000 bond.

