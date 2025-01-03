EBR D.A. discusses city's 'violent street group' problem and why they are not 'gangs'

BATON ROUGE - In 2024, statistics show domestic violence homicides went down, but gang-related violence drove the murder statistics in the parish 11 percent higher than the year before.

The recent arrests of Roger Parker, Yancey Jarrell Jr., Tremell Harris, and Kendrick Profit, who police say are responsible for multiple shootings across the parish including the murder of an eight-year-old are a prime example.

Baton Rouge police say the boy was caught in the crossfire when the group, who they suspect to be gang-affiliated, were allegedly trying to take out a rival.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says controlling gang activity is difficult.

"Here, we're really not able to keep up with that as much as we should," Moore said.

Though, he says "gang" isn't really the right word to describe the groups running the streets in Baton Rouge.

"It's extremely clear that a 'gang' is a highly organized structure, like the Bloods and the Crips. They have a head. They have a hierarchy. They do not want to be caught, so they do whatever they can to not be caught. Street gangs or groups that we call them are much more highly violent than a gang."

The groups vary in size and are numerous.

"I think overall we probably have between 30 and 40 street groups but those that are rated the most violent probably right now are the top four."

Moore says it would be impossible to keep track of all of them especially because they morph and change constantly, but that the top four are responsible for the most violence.

"Which should be our focus between the Baton Rouge police, sheriff, D.A.'s office and all the federal agencies, that's in my opinion--where our focus should be and it should be every day each day dedicate teams and just focus on that."

However, he says that there simply aren't enough resources here in the city.

"Most mid-sized cities, or cities like our size, they have an intelligence agency that's probably 20 agents per. Ours are probably just a handful."

In his opinion, Moore says the only solution is to have that dedicated intelligence unit in place, which will require funding.