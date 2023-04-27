Latest Weather Blog
EBR Council on Aging hosts 2nd annual Senior Skip Day
BATON ROUGE - The Council on Aging hosted their 2nd annual Senior Skip Day designed to give senior citizens a day of fun.
The event was originally scheduled to be at the Baton Rouge fairgrounds, but the rainy day forecast kept that from happening. The council quickly took to action to move the event indoors at the Southern University mini dome.
Board Vice-Chair and Baker's police chief, Carl Dunn says its all about giving back to the elderly.
"Just a day of love for our seniors to show them that we still love them, respect them, and honor them," Dunn said. "They all paved the way for us, we just don't feel that we do enough for them."
2une In's Mia Monet talked with Chief Dunn about the event and what participants can expect. The event is being held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
