EBR Coroner: 48-year-old man killed in car crash along I-10 near South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE — A 48-year-old pedestrian died early Friday morning after a crash along I-10 near the South Acadian Thruway off-ramp, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.
Officials at the coroner's office said that Toby Howard died in the crash. Baton Rouge Police said Howard was walking up the exit ramp when he was struck by a vehicle.
The coroner's office was called to the crash scene about 20 minutes after midnight.
