EBR Coroner: 18-year-old killed at apartment complex off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex off Plank Road, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

Edwyn Williams was identified as the victim of a shooting that happened around 6 a.m. at The Reserve at Howell Place.

Williams was found shot inside a car in the apartment complex's parking lot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.