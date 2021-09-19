EBR collects 51,000 cubic yards of debris in first week

Image: City of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Kip Holden announced Friday that crews have collected more than 51,000 cubic yards of flood debris over the last week, and that number will continue to grow.

Holden said crews picked up nearly 17,000 cubic yards of debris just Thursday.

And the work is expected to continue. Holden said 75 debris collection trucks will be on the street Saturday, moving into ZIP codes 70722, 70770 and 70791.

Visit the East Baton Rouge progress tracking map to see where debris collection trucks are currently passing through.

Residents are encouraged to continue moving as much debris as possible curbside, but keeping piles away from power lines, utility boxes, mail boxes, trees and fire hydrants.

If you are unable to move debris curbside in time for trucks to collect it, crews will make additional passes through every ZIP code in the coming day s and weeks.

Normal household garbage can also be bagged and placed into garbage carts and will be collected on normal collection days. Residents are asked to keep the garbage carts away from other debris piles.