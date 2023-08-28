East Feliciana inmate jumps out of portable toilet, runs into woods in botched escape attempt

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A trusty inmate likely added years to his sentence after jumping out of a portable toilet during a parish road cleanup and trying to escape.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis, 30-year-old Brett Brigham was working with a crew of other inmates around 10:15 Monday morning. Brigham is a trusty inmate because of his lower-level offenses and good behavior.

Sheriff Travis said Brigham asked to use the portable toilet. A correctional officer assigned to supervise said Brigham burst out of the toilet and sprinted into the woods, where he was re-captured in a matter of minutes.

Sheriff Travis said Brigham only had 210 more days until his release. With one count of simple escape added, it could mean anywhere from two to five more years for Brigham.