East Baton Rouge, Zachary schools head back to the classroom Wednesday

ZACHARY - Wednesday morning, the East Baton Rouge and Zachary school systems went back to the classroom.

For the Zachary Community School District, this school year will be the first under Superintendent Ben Necaise's leadership. Necaise was elected into the position back in May. Now, he is ready to hit the ground running.

"Our theme this year is building on success together. And so as a community system we've seen some major accomplishments and achievements, and we can't wait to build on that this year," Necaise said.

He wants to assure parents that their children are in good hands.

"We're here to serve. So our entire district team, our teachers, our staff... we're here to make sure your child has the best experience possible. We're here for them. If you need anything, reach out to us."

Over in Baton Rouge, students at the newly reincorporated Capitol High were greeted by Principal Brandon Fontenot.

"Everybody is extreme excited that Capitol is coming back to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. We just look forward to making everybody proud," Fontenot said.

Catholic schools in the Baton Rouge Diocese and public schools in Iberville Parish also resumed classes Wednesday.

Schools in Ascension, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes will open Thursday, along with the Central school district.