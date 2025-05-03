Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge to vote for tax renewals for schools; Central votes against bond
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish voted to approve tax renewals affecting funding toward schools, while Central rejected a bond for Central's school construction fund, according to complete but unofficial results.
For East Baton Rouge Parish, the five renewals totaled to 19.87 mills in property taxes and included I Care, a program that existed since 1986 to help and educate students on preventing substance abuse or crime. Unofficial results showed all renewals passing with all 289 precincts reporting.
Additionally, the Central Community School Board needed permission for a bond of $35 million to pay back over 20 years for building-related projects. That vote failed with 3,085 votes, or 58.09%, rejecting the bond.
