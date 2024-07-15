78°
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosting free women's self-defense classes in August
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office will host free women's self-defense classes on August 3rd and 10th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be held at the EBRSO Training Academy on Lt. General Benjamin Davis Jr. Ave.
To register, email or call Sgt. Jennifer Gonzales at 225-389-2364 or jgonzales@ebrso.org.
