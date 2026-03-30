2 arrested in arson at Catholic church on eve of Holy Week; restoration fund established

COLUMBIA — The state Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that two men had been arrested in connection with a deliberately set fire at a Catholic church in Caldwell Parish.

Anthony Dillion Jr. 19, and James Smith IV, 20, both of Columbia, are charged with one count each of simple arson of a religious building and criminal conspiracy.

The fire at St. John Chapel was reported Friday morning, on the eve of Holy Week, the most-solemn time on the Roman Catholic calendar. St. John is the only Catholic church in the parish.

“It is deeply unfortunate that this has occurred at any time,” said Bishop Robert Marshall, “but especially as we prepare to enter the most sacred season of Holy Week and Easter.”

The Diocese of Alexandria said Masses have been moved to the Winters Clinic next to Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Columbia.

Marshall said the church was also burglarized and vandalized. No injuries were reported.

A special restoration fund has been established at the diocesan website.