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Historic Patterson theater becomes community art hub
PATTERSON — High school sweethearts are bringing new life to a nearly century-old theater in Patterson.
The Arcade Theatre was built in 1907 and first hosted traveling stage productions that came along the Atchafalaya River. It later became a movie theater before closing.
Now Angelena and Lyle Brocato are restoring the historic building as a creative hub for the small town.
"What we lack in small rural areas is access," Angelena Brocato said. "We're trying to create access to something that goes beyond what we currently have."
The couple's vision included a coffee shop, an acting studio and a creative space for photography all under one roof. They described the project as "big life, small town."
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The Brocatos say the project has grown into something much bigger than they first imagined. They're not just restoring a historic landmark but creating a space where a new generation can find belonging.
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