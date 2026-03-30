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All lanes on Interstate 12 Eastbound near Airline Highway blocked due to debris on roadway
BATON ROUGE — All lanes on Interstate 12 Eastbound are closed due to debris on the roadway near Highway 61.
The Eastbound lanes on Interstate 12 are blocked as crews work to remove chunks of concrete blocking the roadway.
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The blockage began around 1 p.m. Drivers in the area should use caution and seek alternative routes.
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