5 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old from Denham Springs

LUTCHER — The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that five people were arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 19-year-old Damon Summerlin and injured a 17-year-old from Denham Springs.

Summerlin and the 17-year-old were both found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Regions Bank in Lutcher on Feb.7. While they were transported to the hospital for treatment, Summerlin later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Juancheus Washington of Lutcher, along with four 15-year-old males from St. James Parish.

On Thursday, two of the fifteen-year-olds were arrested, with one being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The other was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Washington, along with two of the teens, was arrested on Friday. All three were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.