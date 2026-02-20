83°
BRPD corporal placed on leave following federal investigation
BATON ROUGE — A corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the department learned that she was part of a federal investigation.
According to BRPD, Corporal Joanell Robinson was placed on administrative leave with her gun, badge and car being taken away.
Details of the federal investigation are not yet known.
Robinson, who worked for BRPD for 16 years, is currently being paid while on leave as part of the standard protocol, according to the department.
