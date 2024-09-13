89°
East Baton Rouge Parish crews working to clear roadways

1 day 13 hours 21 minutes ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 2:32 AM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Hurricane Francine knocked out power, blew down trees and damaged buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The National Weather Service reported that a metal roof had been taken off a building in the Gardere area and landed in a neighbor's yard.

The following areas were reported to have downed trees: 

10660 Pecue Lane
16312 Perkins Road
17726 Christopher Crossing Drive
18700 Barnett Road
19202 Jefferson Highway
5068 Shelley Street
Amiss Rd at Highland Road
Greenwell Street between Dickens & Cedar Pointe
Highland Rd at Oak Hills Parkway
Hoo Shoo Too Road at Kendalwood Road
Lanier Drive at Greenwell Springs Road
Pecue Lane at Perkins Road
Perkins Road at La Crete Lane
S Harrells Ferry Road at Woodlake Drive
S Tiger Bend Road at Phillips Road

Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.

