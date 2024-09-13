Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Parish crews working to clear roadways
BATON ROUGE — Hurricane Francine knocked out power, blew down trees and damaged buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The National Weather Service reported that a metal roof had been taken off a building in the Gardere area and landed in a neighbor's yard.
The following areas were reported to have downed trees:
10660 Pecue Lane
16312 Perkins Road
17726 Christopher Crossing Drive
18700 Barnett Road
19202 Jefferson Highway
5068 Shelley Street
Amiss Rd at Highland Road
Greenwell Street between Dickens & Cedar Pointe
Highland Rd at Oak Hills Parkway
Hoo Shoo Too Road at Kendalwood Road
Lanier Drive at Greenwell Springs Road
Pecue Lane at Perkins Road
Perkins Road at La Crete Lane
S Harrells Ferry Road at Woodlake Drive
S Tiger Bend Road at Phillips Road
Click the icons below for resources for Francine:
Trending News
Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10