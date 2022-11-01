East Baton Rouge Parish 2023 budget proposed to increase by more than $45 million

EAST BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome is proposing to increase next year's budget by more than $45 million, according to a budget published Tuesday.

"We have continued to exceed our expectations during 2022," Mayor Broome said.

The mayor told the Metro-Council the city-parish is doing extremely well financially. Now, she want's to spread some of that wealth around to several departments.

"My administration continues to focus on cost efficient services, dealing with public safety, drainage, transportation, economic development, and quality of life."

The proposed 2023 budget is set at $1.8 billion. A major focus is drainage. She's asking for an additional $500,000 for the Drainage and Transportation Department.

The mayor says the funds are needed for studies on drainage and traffic. The request comes a week after council members voted to delete a controversial Stormwater Utility Fee.



Mayor Broome would not answer questions after the presentation, but did say her fight to fix drainage systems in the parish is not over.

"We will continue our efforts to work with the Metro-Council and the community to improve our drainage and reduce flood risk for our many residents and businesses. And to work toward a necessary environmental compliance plan."

The budget proposal also includes a request for $12 million for the fire department and $15 million for the police department.

"Public safety remains a top priority, additional training academies for the police and fire departments will be held in 2023."

A small increase in the budget, allows for hiring of more police officers and fire fighters. Metro Council members will vote on the proposed budget in December.

READ the entire proposed budget here.